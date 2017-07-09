Breaking News Bar
 
Tax appeal workshop Aug. 2 in Wheeling

Daily Herald report

State Rep. Carol Sente will host a free property tax appeal workshop for Wheeling Township residents on Wednesday, Aug. 2, at the Indian Trails Public Library.

Experts from the Cook County Assessor's Office will be there to explain the residential property assessment and appeal process, and provide one-on-one assistance for those who want to appeal their property tax assessments. Attendees should bring a copy of their most recent property tax assessment and a state ID or driver's license.

The event is from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at 355 Schoenbeck Road in Wheeling.

Wheeling Township residents are eligible to file appeals through Monday, Aug. 7.

