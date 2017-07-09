As scorching summer temperatures continue into July, residents are encouraged to beat the heat by visiting free area "cooling centers." State Rep. Carol Sente, a Vernon Hills Democrat, highlighted five locations in a news release: the Mundelein Police Department, 221 N. Lake St., Mundelein; Vernon Township Center, 3050 Main St., Buffalo Grove; Mundelein Fire Station #1, 1000 N. Midlothian Road, Mundelein; Fremont Public Library District, 1170 N. Midlothian Road, Mundelein; and the Libertyville Township Office, 359 Merrill Court, Libertyville. Other area cooling centers can be found at Keepcool.illinois.gov.
updated: 7/9/2017 4:43 PM
Local cooling centers
