Lake County
7/9/2017

Local cooling centers

Daily Herald report

As scorching summer temperatures continue into July, residents are encouraged to beat the heat by visiting free area "cooling centers." State Rep. Carol Sente, a Vernon Hills Democrat, highlighted five locations in a news release: the Mundelein Police Department, 221 N. Lake St., Mundelein; Vernon Township Center, 3050 Main St., Buffalo Grove; Mundelein Fire Station #1, 1000 N. Midlothian Road, Mundelein; Fremont Public Library District, 1170 N. Midlothian Road, Mundelein; and the Libertyville Township Office, 359 Merrill Court, Libertyville. Other area cooling centers can be found at Keepcool.illinois.gov.

