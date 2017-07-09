Learn about natural remedies for people and animals in a free program at the Cook Park Library, 413 N. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville. Linda Roberts, of Young Living Essential Oils, will lead the session set for noon, Thursday, July 20. Register at the library or by calling (847) 362-2330. You can also register online at webres.cooklib.org.
