Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 7/9/2017 5:06 PM

Learn about natural remedies

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Daily Herald report

Learn about natural remedies for people and animals in a free program at the Cook Park Library, 413 N. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville. Linda Roberts, of Young Living Essential Oils, will lead the session set for noon, Thursday, July 20. Register at the library or by calling (847) 362-2330. You can also register online at webres.cooklib.org.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account