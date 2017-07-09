posted: 7/9/2017 9:00 PM
Images: See what your neighbors did during the perfect holiday week
hello
Success - Article sent!
close
Pat Schreck reads the newspaper on his front porch before heading across the street to Frontier Days on Sunday at Recreation Park in Arlington Heights. The festival featured carnival rides, and arts & crafts fair, pet parade, volleyball tournament and finished with a concert featuring Rick Springfield.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Naperville Mayor Steve Chirico samples one of 12 different ribs, as one of the 2017 Ribfest judges Sunday in Naperville.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Mark Black/mblack@dailyherald.comTaras Masnyk, of Wheaton photographs the Wheaton Park District's 2017 4th of July fireworks display at Graf Park on with his cell phone.
A reminder to attend the Jurassic World Exhibition at the Field Museum made its way through Ribfest in Naperville.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Kensington Kiely, 4, of Grayslake and her dad, Kevin, descend the Fun Slide together during the Grayslake Family Picnic at Central Park Saturday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Travis Ardito, 11, climbs up the wing and into a Piper Cherakee for a free ride Saturday at the Lake in the Hills airport. His sister Norah, 10, is already inside wearing a headset. The Experimantal Aircraft Association Chapter 790 of Young Eagles was giving rides to children.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Patriotic cowboy boots are worn by Sean Cronin, of Elgin during the Hoffman Estates Fourth of July parade Tuesday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Caroline Meade, 6-1/2, of Grayslake and her brother, Owen, 4, enjoy a motorcycle ride during the Grayslake Family Picnic at Central Park Saturday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Jessica Phillips, of St. Charles and her dog Ellie relax and listen to music during the second day of West Chicago's Railroad Days at Pioneer Park.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Gary Smith, of Naperville hits balls at Topgolf.
Bev Horne | Staff Photographer
The annual car show at Blackberry Farm brought dozens of colorful rides on July 2.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Guadalupe Mayoral, 10, left, and Leslie Sotelo, 11, scramble to grab candy as the parade travels along California Avenue during the Mundelein Community Days Parade on Sunday.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Six-year-old Elliana Lennon dresses for the holiday as she watches the parade along Main Street during the Antioch Fourth of July parade on Tuesday. This year's theme was 125 Years of Incorporation.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Oliver Malnove, 8, of Palm Beach, Fla, is engulfed in a stream of bubbles during Strawberry Fest in Long Grove recently. He was visiting the festival with relatives, the Langers, who reside in Hawthorn Woods.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Chris Roszak dances with Meghan Dusanek, of Lake Zurich to the music of Jukebox Cowboy during the Lake Zurich Fourth of July celebration at Paulus Park on Tuesday. The festival featured Taste of the Summer, kids games, inflatables and carnival rides.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Kaleigh Ryan, 4, of Barlett is excited after winning a giant bear during Bartlett's 4th of July Festival Monday at Apple Orchard Park.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Scott Homola, who has Down syndrome and Alzheimer's, turned 58 on Monday, an age he wasn't expected to reach. Here he holds his dog Molly. He lives with his older sister Debra Schaffer, who fears this is the last birthday he'll remember. She has been spreading the word among family, friends and Facebook asking people to send cards to Scott. He loves walking to the mailbox and finding cards with his name, which is the only thing he can read. He started receiving them last year for Christmas.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Arlington International Racecourse hosted their fireworks show Monday night in Arlington Heights
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Miss Jamie, of Miss Jamie's Farm entertains children at a concert during Lincolnshire's Red, White, and Boom! celebration Monday at Spring Lake Park.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Leydi Carbajal hugs her son Aiden Cano, 11, as he wipes a tear from his eye. He and other mourners remembered teacher Thomas DeMauro, who died in an airplane accident, during vigil at Tioga Elementary School in Bensenville on Monday.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Jr. Miss Winthrop Harbor Moira Cook, 10, poses on the Queens float during the Antioch Fourth of July parade on Tuesday. This year's theme was 125 Years of Incorporation.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Summer Straus, 6, of Wheeling awaits the start of the Arlington Heights Fourth of July parade Tuesday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Carol Lussky, of unicorporated Elgin takes her pet potbelly pig Spam for a walk through the car show at Sleepy Hollow's Fourth of July festival in Sabatino Park Tuesday.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Members of the Sleepy Hollow Cub Scout Pack 88 Timmy Pribel, left, and Ian Bury, center, get hit with a water balloon during a battle between parade goers and the scouts during Tuesday's Bill Ritchie Memorial Parade in Sleepy Hollow.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Chicago stilt walker Richie Schiraldi relaxes on his car before participating in Tuesday's Fourth of July parade in Elgin.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Giovanni DeChiara, 11 months, gets a snooze in before the 4th of July parade in Wheaton on Tuesday.
Bev Horne | Staff Photographer
Vanessa and Derek Devereaux, 4, of Park Ridge and the Double Take Twin Club race their mini Corvettes during the Mount Prospect Centennial Fourth of July Parade Tuesday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Nandita Manoj, 5, of Mundelein dances with scarves with other children as they listen to entertainer Mary Macaroni sing Thursday at Aspen Drive Library in Vernon Hills. The spirited program included music, stories, magic and balloons.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
A view from one of the windows near the top of the Elgin Tower Building, which is being renovated to include apartments.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
John Riley Fuery, 11, of McHenry proudly carries a huge stuffed animal he won during the first day of Island Lake's Lakefest at Water Tower Park Friday evening.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Get articles sent to your inbox.