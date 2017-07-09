Images: See what your neighbors did during the perfect holiday week

Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Scott Homola, who has Down syndrome and Alzheimer's, turned 58 on Monday, an age he wasn't expected to reach. Here he holds his dog Molly. He lives with his older sister Debra Schaffer, who fears this is the last birthday he'll remember. She has been spreading the word among family, friends and Facebook asking people to send cards to Scott. He loves walking to the mailbox and finding cards with his name, which is the only thing he can read. He started receiving them last year for Christmas.