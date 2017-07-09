Breaking News Bar
 
Civil War era lives on at Lake County encampment

  • Chris Jebb of downstate Avon gets his tintype (photo) made Sunday by Robert Beech of Ann Arbor, Michigan, during the Lake County Forest Preserve's 26th annual Civil War Days at Lakewood Forest Preserve near Wauconda. Jebb was portraying a soldier from the 36th Illinois Company B.

    Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • "It was hard and kinda fun" Michael Munoz, 5, of Wauconda said Sunday after trying to keep the hoop rolling with a wooden stick during the Lake County Forest Preserve's 26th annual Civil War Days at Lakewood Forest Preserve near Wauconda.

    Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Blacksmiths Jon Theissen of North Prairie, Wisconsin, left, and Sam Johnson of Lakemoor ply their craft Sunday during the Lake County Forest Preserve's 26th annual Civil War Days at Lakewood Forest Preserve near Wauconda. Johnson said that they have had all kinds of odd requests to make things during the festival.

    Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Soldiers lounge in the shade to beat the heat Sunday during the Lake County Forest Preserve's 26th annual Civil War Days at Lakewood Forest Preserve near Wauconda.

    Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • A group of re-enactors gather in the shade under a tree Sunday during the Lake County Forest Preserve's 26th annual Civil War Days at Lakewood Forest Preserve near Wauconda.

    Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report

More than 150 years after the last bullets and cannonballs of the Civil War flew, the battle between North and South continues to fascinate millions of Americans.

Hundreds of them gathered near Wauconda this weekend for the Lake County Forest Preserve's 26th annual Civil War Days encampment.

The two-day event gives hard-core Civil War historians a chance to experience life as it was for soldiers and other Americans during the War between the States, while visitors to the Lakewood Forest Preserve had a chance to learn more about the era through demonstrations, speeches by actors portraying historical figures, battle re-enactments and hands-on activities.

Among those trying the latter Sunday was 5-year-old Michael Munoz of Wauconda, who tried his hand at a 19th century game that involves keeping a hoop rolling with a wooden stick.

"It was hard and kinda fun," Michael said.

Elsewhere in the sprawling 2,800-acre preserve, President Abraham Lincoln could be heard speaking to a crowd gathered in the shade, and the sounds of artillery set the backdrop for hundreds of re-enactors preparing to do battle.

