Civil War era lives on at Lake County encampment

More than 150 years after the last bullets and cannonballs of the Civil War flew, the battle between North and South continues to fascinate millions of Americans.

Hundreds of them gathered near Wauconda this weekend for the Lake County Forest Preserve's 26th annual Civil War Days encampment.

The two-day event gives hard-core Civil War historians a chance to experience life as it was for soldiers and other Americans during the War between the States, while visitors to the Lakewood Forest Preserve had a chance to learn more about the era through demonstrations, speeches by actors portraying historical figures, battle re-enactments and hands-on activities.

Among those trying the latter Sunday was 5-year-old Michael Munoz of Wauconda, who tried his hand at a 19th century game that involves keeping a hoop rolling with a wooden stick.

"It was hard and kinda fun," Michael said.

Elsewhere in the sprawling 2,800-acre preserve, President Abraham Lincoln could be heard speaking to a crowd gathered in the shade, and the sounds of artillery set the backdrop for hundreds of re-enactors preparing to do battle.