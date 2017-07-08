Northwest suburban police blotter

Arlington Heights

• Fausto's, 16 S. Evergreen, was scammed out of money after an offender contacted the business between 12 p.m. June 24 and 1 p.m. June 26 and demanded payment for a past due ComEd account. A person at the business purchased Green Dot MoneyPak cards and provided the offender with the card numbers.

• Burglars stole a GPS unit valued at $200 and a computer tablet around 10 a.m. June 26 out of an unlocked 2017 Freightliner truck at a Mobil gas station, 1880 S. Arlington Heights Road.

• Thieves stole two backpack leaf blowers between 2:30 and 3:30 p.m. June 29 out of an unlocked trailer on the 100 block of West Emerson. Value was estimated at $1,300.

• Thieves stole a leaf blower between 10:25 and 10:35 a.m. June 27 out of an unlocked trailer on the 500 block of South Dryden. Value was estimated at $550.

• Thieves stole a trimmer, blower, and edger between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. June 27 out of an unlocked trailer on the 1100 block of South Douglas. Value was estimated at $1,500.

• Thieves stole the black seat between 6:40 a.m. and 5:35 p.m. June 26 from a bicycle parked at the Metra depot, 2121 W. Northwest Hwy. Value was estimated at $200.

• Thieves stole a wallet between 6 and 7 p.m. June 28 out of a locker at XSport Fitness, 960 W. Dundee Road, and used credit cards in the wallet.

• Offenders forced entry into the lobby at Safeguard Storage, 523 W. Algonquin Road, between 4:45 and 5:22 a.m. June 29 but could not enter the storage locker area.

• Burglars stole a laptop computer between 8 a.m. June 26 and 7 p.m. June 28 out of an unlocked home on the 1100 block of South Old Wilke Road. Value was estimated at $1,000.

• Burglars stole several pieces of jewelry between 12:01 a.m. June 18 and 12:01 a.m. June 19 out of a home on the 1700 bock of East Mayfair.

• Thieves stole a silver 2005 Volkswagen Jetta between 7:30 p.m. June 27 and 3 p.m. June 28 on the 1600 block of East Central Road. Value was estimated at $3,100.

Bartlett

• A vandal hurled a rock June 23 through a damaged window at Bartlett Elementary School on the 100 block of North Avenue. Damage was estimated at $200.

• Higinio Villarreal, 40, of Windsor Drive, Bartlett, was arrested around 7:09 a.m. June 21 at Newport Boulevard and Longford Road and charged with battery. A court date is July 5.

• Vandals damaged several trees June 22 at a home on the 1200 block of Keim Trail. Damage was estimated at $50.

Buffalo Grove

• Vandals exploded a firecracker under the hood of a car in Buffalo Grove, causing it to buckle. The vandals also cracked the windshield between 9:30 p.m. June 4 and 9 a.m. July 5. The vehicle was a 2011 Infiniti FX35 in a driveway on the 700 block of Bernard Drive. Damage was estimated at $2,500.

• Burglars stole a laptop computer, several collectible watches and ransacked an office between 1 p.m. June 23 and 1:30 p.m. June 24 at a home on the 600 block of Le Parc Circle. The home was damaged in a fire on June 20, and the residents were not there when the items were stolen. Value was estimated at $3,000.

Des Plaines

• Ramon Brito Gomez, 35, of the 600 block of Pickwick Court, Mount Prospect, was arrested around 8:33 p.m. June 25 at a home on the 400 block of Ambleside Road and charged with battery and criminal trespass to residence. A court date is Aug. 1.

• A man pulled on and broke a cooler lock around 4:52 a.m. June 25 at 7-Eleven, 1950 E. Touhy Ave. after being told by the clerk that it was too early for him to sell alcohol. The man continued to pull on the door until he broke a piece of the locking mechanism. He removed a six-pack of beer and returned to the counter to pay, but the clerk said he couldn't sell him alcohol. The offender left in a black car, traveling east on Touhy Avenue.

Hanover Park

• Alexis Yvonne Ocampo, 18, of the 7N000 block of Valley, Roselle, was arrested around 12:30 a.m. June 25 during a traffic stop at Arlington and Greenbrook and charged with possession of controlled substance. The report said officers found Ecstasy in the car.

• Thieves stole tools around 1:40 p.m. July 5 out of a truck on the 7400 block of Barrington Road.

• Two men were seen taking hair products July 4 out of a store on the 7300 block of Barrington Road. Value was estimated at $1,000.

• A vandal shot BB-gun pellets around 10 a.m. July 4 that broke a window at a home on the 7400 block of Cornelia.

• Thomas M. Parr, 48, of the 7N000 block of Medinah, Medinah, was arrested around 12:36 a.m. July 4 and charged with battery on the 1400 block of Sutter.

• Vandals wrote gang graffiti June 26 on a park sign and bench in West Harbor Park, 4000 Woodlake.

Mount Prospect

• A Mount Prospect resident was scammed out of $2,000 between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. June 21. She received several phone calls saying that she owed $7,412 for misfiled taxes from 2013-15. The caller told her that police officers would show up at her home in 20 minutes to arrest her unless she began paying. She was instructed to purchase four $500 gift cards from Walmart. She did and gave the caller the numbers off the back of the card.

• A resident was scammed out of $1,200 June 13 after callers claimed she owed $9,000 from an old bank account she had closed in 2003. The men finally agreed to a $1,200 payment with a debit card.

• Thieves stole a cellphone between 5:45 and 7:30 p.m. June 21 at LA Fitness in Mount Prospect Plaza, Rand and Central roads, after the victim left it on a treadmill. Value was estimated at $1,000.

• Thieves stole a bicycle between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. June 27 locked into a bike rack outside a restaurant at 100 E. Prospect Ave. Value was estimated at $800.

Prospect Heights

• Joel Luna, 54, of the 100 block of Dennis, Wheeling, and Guillermo Ramirez, 28, of the 800 block of Piper Lane, Prospect Heights, were arrested June 24 at Rocky Vander's restaurant, 698 N. Milwaukee Ave., and charged with three counts of aggravated assault. The report said Luna pulled a utility knife on a security agent, and Ramirez threatened victims with his fists. A court date is July 27.

Schaumburg

• Leslie A. Walker, 36, of the 0-100 block of King Drive, Streamwood, was arrested around 7:10 p.m. June 15 at Kohl's, 171 N. Barrington Road, and charged with retail theft. The report said a security agent saw her take clothing valued at $200.

• Frank E. Kowynia, 64, of the 1100 block of Tyler Drive, Schaumburg, was arrested around 9:09 a.m. June 12 at state Rep. Michelle Mussman's office and charged with assault. The report said he aggressively entered the office and shouted at the representative's assistant about health issues, frightening her. A court date is July 27.