No one hurt when teen driver crashes into Arlington Heights garage

None were injured Saturday when a teenage girl learning to drive crashed a car into an Arlington Heights garage, officials say.

The crash occurred about 3 p.m. when the teen girl was driving south on Dunton Avenue, Arlington Heights Fire Department Batallion Chief Bill Essling said.

Arlington Heights police were not immediately available to comment on the crash or the extent of damage it caused.

The Chicago Tribune reported the driver was trying to avoid colliding with an oncoming pickup truck being driven by a pregnant woman, before driving into the backyard of a home on the 700 block of North Dunton Avenue.

The teenager overshot a right turn onto Hawthorne Avenue and likely mistook the gas pedal for the brakes, sending her through the home's fence and its rose bushes before crashing into the garage, Essling said.

The girl, who did not yet have her license, was ticketed, according to the Chicago Tribune report.

The car did not appear to have been seriously damaged, Essling said.

