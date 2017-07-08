Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 7/8/2017 6:57 PM

No one hurt when teen driver crashes into Arlington Heights garage

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
By Katie Smith
Daily Herald correspondent

None were injured Saturday when a teenage girl learning to drive crashed a car into an Arlington Heights garage, officials say.

The crash occurred about 3 p.m. when the teen girl was driving south on Dunton Avenue, Arlington Heights Fire Department Batallion Chief Bill Essling said.

Arlington Heights police were not immediately available to comment on the crash or the extent of damage it caused.

The Chicago Tribune reported the driver was trying to avoid colliding with an oncoming pickup truck being driven by a pregnant woman, before driving into the backyard of a home on the 700 block of North Dunton Avenue.

The teenager overshot a right turn onto Hawthorne Avenue and likely mistook the gas pedal for the brakes, sending her through the home's fence and its rose bushes before crashing into the garage, Essling said.

The girl, who did not yet have her license, was ticketed, according to the Chicago Tribune report.

The car did not appear to have been seriously damaged, Essling said.

Katiesmithdh@gmail.com

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account