Lake in the Hills' Rockin' Ribfest wraps up Sunday

Lake in the Hills' 12th annual Rockin' Ribfest, continuing through Sunday, features 10 rib vendors, children's activities and entertainment.

"We get about 18,000 people that come out between the four days," Bill Dustin, past president of the Lake in the Hills Rotary Club and current village trustee, said before the event.

Rib vendors include local and national restaurants that are regulars on the festival circuit.

Bands also are a huge draw. 7th heaven will take the stage Sunday night.

Ribfest serves as the Rotary club's largest fundraiser with proceeds going toward scholarships for high school seniors and other community groups.