updated: 7/8/2017 5:07 PM

Lake in the Hills' Rockin' Ribfest wraps up Sunday

  • Jake Chinn finishes off some ribs on the grill Saturday during the 12th annual Lake in the Hills Rockin' Ribfest at Sunset Park. Chinn said that he has been traveling on the rib circuit with Armadillo's Rib and BBQ company out of Atlanta. He said that they will cook between 80,000 and 90,000 pounds of ribs during the summer.

    Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Davina Mahakhouanvong of Elgin tries to make up her mind Saturday as the rib menu is reflected in her sunglasses during the 12th annual Lake in the Hills Rockin' Ribfest at Sunset Park.

    Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report

Lake in the Hills' 12th annual Rockin' Ribfest, continuing through Sunday, features 10 rib vendors, children's activities and entertainment.

"We get about 18,000 people that come out between the four days," Bill Dustin, past president of the Lake in the Hills Rotary Club and current village trustee, said before the event.

Rib vendors include local and national restaurants that are regulars on the festival circuit.

Bands also are a huge draw. 7th heaven will take the stage Sunday night.

Ribfest serves as the Rotary club's largest fundraiser with proceeds going toward scholarships for high school seniors and other community groups.

