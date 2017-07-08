Fun brain science at Fermilab teaches kids about helmets

hello

Getting up early to learn about the brain might be an unusual way for an 11-year-old to spend a Saturday morning, but if you're into science, it's all just great fun.

Eight kids in grades five through seven took part in the three-hour class called "Games, Magic and the Brain" at Fermilab's Lederman Science Center, part of the "Science Adventures" series for kids up to eighth grade.

They learned about the brain and the nervous system, and examined and dissected gelatin brain molds. They also saw what happens when you drop a gelatin mold to the ground compared with dropping one inside a helmet.

The experiment definitely had an effect on him, said Anzar Ebrahim, 11.

"I usually wear a (bicycle) helmet but sometimes I don't, like when I am casually riding, because I think it's not going to matter that much," he said. "Now that I saw it and saw how bad it can be ..."

As for the class as a whole, "It's fun. We do a lot of activities," Anzar said.

His father, Akbar Ebrahim, said he and his son often drive on Saturdays from their home in Chicago to Batavia because Anzar enjoys Fermilab's activities so much. While his son is in class, the father relaxes roaming the verdant grounds.

"They have good hands-on and science programs," Akbar Ebrahim said. "And it's a beautiful place."

Instructor Mary Ann Janiak, a retired high school science teacher, has been conducting the class for about five years. On Saturday, she also showed the kids a "magic tube" with strings that move in seemingly mysterious manner. Each kid got to make one and take it home.

She said she enjoys teaching the class "because they enjoy science, and this is where they want to be."

Upcoming "Science Adventures" classes will delve into topics such as the behavior of quicksand, crystals, electricity and magnetism, and even Lego engineering.

The Lederman Science Center also houses hands-on science exhibits that attracted David Polhill of Batavia and his nearly 3-year-old son, Noah.

"It was super cool. We're going to be here many more times," he said. "(Noah) would have spent all day playing with all of the stuff."