Tonne Road closed in Elk Grove Village due to ammonia leak

Tonne Road remains closed in Elk Grove Village Friday morning due to an ammonia leak near Grecian Delight Foods, according to fire department officials.

The ammonia leak and hazmat situation is in the 1200 block of Tonne, forcing police to shut down Tonne between Touhy Avenue and Landmeier Road.

In addition, there is a large water leak bubbling from the ground on Tonne, WGN News is reporting.

Buildings to the east of Grecian Delight Foods, 1201 Tonne, have been evacuated, fire officials said.

Several fire departments and seven ambulances are on the scene.

• Daily Herald reporter Chacour Koop contributed to this story.