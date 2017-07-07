Round Lake Park drug raid nets $20,000 in cocaine, three arrests

More than 400 grams of cocaine with an approximate street value of $20,000, and items used to process drug sales, including scales, packaging materials and a money counter, were confiscated by police during a raid on a Round Lake Park house. Courtesy of Round Lake Park police

Three Lake County men were arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance after a police raid in Round Lake Park netted about $20,000 in cocaine, police said Friday.

Police executed a search warrant in the 35000 block of Nielsen Drive in Round Lake Park at about 1 p.m. Thursday as part of an ongoing investigation into drug sales in the village, police said in a news release.

More than 400 grams of cocaine and assorted items used to process drug sales, including scales, packaging materials and a money counter, were confiscated, authorities said.

Florencio Reyes, 28, who lived in the house where the search warrant was executed, was found to be in possession of 202.5 grams of cocaine, while Jose A. Maldonado, 27, of the 0-100 block of Pineview Drive in Round Lake Park, was found in possession of 194 grams of cocaine, authorities said. Ovid J. Ramirez, 20, of the 3300 block of Susan Circle in Park City, was found in possession of 6 grams of cocaine.

All three have been charged with felony counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, and misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Reyes and Ramirez are also charged with a misdemeanor count of possession of cannabis, authorities said.

While they all face similar charges, police said the felony counts are different for Ramirez than for Reyes and Maldonado due to the amount of cocaine each possessed at the time of their arrests.

Reyes remains held in Lake County jail on $500,000 bail, Maldonado is held on $75,000 bail, and Ramirez on $50,000 bail. Court dates are unknown at this time.