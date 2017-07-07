Breaking News Bar
 
Railroad Days keeps holiday spirit rolling in West Chicago

  Efren Perez, of Rancho Mateo BBQ, slow-cooks turkey legs and smoked country steak during the second day of West Chicago's Railroad Days at Pioneer Park.

      Efren Perez, of Rancho Mateo BBQ, slow-cooks turkey legs and smoked country steak during the second day of West Chicago's Railroad Days at Pioneer Park.
    Daniel White | Staff Photographer

  Jessica Phillips of St. Charles and her dog Ellie relax and listen to music Friday during West Chicago's Railroad Days at Pioneer Park.

      Jessica Phillips of St. Charles and her dog Ellie relax and listen to music Friday during West Chicago's Railroad Days at Pioneer Park.
    Daniel White | Staff Photographer

  Stella Donato, 7, left, and her 9-year-old sister, Gianna Donato, both of Elk Grove Village, finish their Fun Slide ride during the second day of West Chicago's Railroad Days at Pioneer Park.

      Stella Donato, 7, left, and her 9-year-old sister, Gianna Donato, both of Elk Grove Village, finish their Fun Slide ride during the second day of West Chicago's Railroad Days at Pioneer Park.
    Daniel White | Staff Photographer

  Members of Girl and the Gang open up the music stage for the second day of West Chicago's Railroad Days at Pioneer Park on Friday.

      Members of Girl and the Gang open up the music stage for the second day of West Chicago's Railroad Days at Pioneer Park on Friday.
    Daniel White | Staff Photographer

  Doug Holzrichter of Girl and the Gang opens up the music stage for the second day of West Chicago's Railroad Days at Pioneer Park.

      Doug Holzrichter of Girl and the Gang opens up the music stage for the second day of West Chicago's Railroad Days at Pioneer Park.
    Daniel White | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report

The Fourth of July may be behind us, but the summer party season is just hitting its stride this weekend in West Chicago with the return of Railroad Days.

The four-day celebration began Thursday and continues through Sunday at Pioneer Park, 479 W. Forest Ave., with a full assortment of carnival rides, live music, food and games.

The main stage lineup will feature Sammy and the Good Knights, Fortunate Sons and Kashmir on Saturday and West Chicago Youth Music, Latin Grammy nominated Trio Ellas, Chicago Youth Mariachi, and ESSO Funkjam closing out the festival on Sunday.

Special wrist band ride discounts for the carnival will be offered from 2:30 to 6 p.m. Sunday.

The Railroad Days Parade, meanwhile, will step off at 1 p.m. Sunday on Ingalton Avenue and go south to Washington Street and west to Arbor Avenue. This year's theme is "What Defines Your Art" and the parade will feature local groups showcasing their enthusiasm for the arts.

Fest hours are from noon to 11 p.m. Saturday and 4:30 to 10 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free.

The festival is sponsored by the city and planned and managed by the Western DuPage Chamber of Commerce. For details, visit westerndupagechamber.com.

