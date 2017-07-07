Railroad Days keeps holiday spirit rolling in West Chicago

The Fourth of July may be behind us, but the summer party season is just hitting its stride this weekend in West Chicago with the return of Railroad Days.

The four-day celebration began Thursday and continues through Sunday at Pioneer Park, 479 W. Forest Ave., with a full assortment of carnival rides, live music, food and games.

The main stage lineup will feature Sammy and the Good Knights, Fortunate Sons and Kashmir on Saturday and West Chicago Youth Music, Latin Grammy nominated Trio Ellas, Chicago Youth Mariachi, and ESSO Funkjam closing out the festival on Sunday.

Special wrist band ride discounts for the carnival will be offered from 2:30 to 6 p.m. Sunday.

The Railroad Days Parade, meanwhile, will step off at 1 p.m. Sunday on Ingalton Avenue and go south to Washington Street and west to Arbor Avenue. This year's theme is "What Defines Your Art" and the parade will feature local groups showcasing their enthusiasm for the arts.

Fest hours are from noon to 11 p.m. Saturday and 4:30 to 10 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free.

The festival is sponsored by the city and planned and managed by the Western DuPage Chamber of Commerce. For details, visit westerndupagechamber.com.