Crime
updated: 7/7/2017 10:08 PM

Officials: Man stabbed in Elk Grove Village after fight that started on expressway

  • What appears to be a bloodstained rag lies near a gas station pump on the southwest corner of Devon Avenue and Arlington Heights Road, blocked off by police vehicles following a reported stabbing that ended at that location Friday afternoon.

    Eric Peterson | Staff Photographer

  • Illinois State Police and Elk Grove Village vehicles are at a gas station on the southwest corner of Devon Avenue and Arlington Heights Road where a reported stabbing ended Friday afternoon.

    Eric Peterson | Staff Photographer

 
Eric Peterson
 
 

Illinois State Police are investigating a Friday afternoon stabbing that resulted in a victim being taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge by Elk Grove Village paramedics, officials said.

Police and paramedics were called to the intersection of Devon Avenue and Arlington Heights Road at 4:17 p.m., fire officials said. The victim's injuries do not appear to be life-threatening, Master Sgt. Jason Bradley of the Illinois State Police said late Friday.

Elk Grove Village and Illinois State Police officers were at a gas station at that intersection, where an apparently bloodstained rag by one of the gas pumps appeared related to the investigation.

State police are leading the investigation because the encounter began on a nearby interstate expressway, officers said.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story; check back at dailyherald.com for updates.

