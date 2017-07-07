Libertyville road closure planned for repairs

East Cook Avenue and East Church Street at Milwaukee Avenue in downtown Libertyville will be closed to through traffic beginning at 7 a.m. Monday, July 10, and Tuesday, July 11, respectively, for repairs to the brick crosswalk. The work is expected to be complete and the road reopened by the end of each work day Monday. Driveways east of Milwaukee Avenue will be open and accessible only from the east. Weather conditions may require rescheduling. Call (847) 362-3434.