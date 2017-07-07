Hoffman Estates man charged with sexual abuse, battery

A Hoffman Estates man who prosecutors say pushed and punched a teenage girl was ordered held on $275,000 bail Friday on charges of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and battery.

Jose Leon-Galvan, 20, was on supervision for battery at the time of his arrest Thursday after police responded to a report of domestic battery in the 700 block of Morton Street, prosecutors said.

The teenage accuser told authorities Leon-Galvan pushed her and punched her in the face, said Dan Haze, a law student who made the state's proffer under the supervision of Cook County Assistant State's Attorney Alyssa Grissom.

Leon-Galvan subsequently told police he and the now 15-year-old girl have been dating about nine months, authorities said.

His background includes eight misdemeanor convictions dating back to 2015 on charges ranging from battery and resisting arrest to consumption of alcohol by a minor and possession of drug paraphernalia, prosecutors said.

If convicted of the most serious charge, Leon-Galvan faces up to seven years in prison. He next appears in court on July 27.