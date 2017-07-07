Dawn Patrol: Suburban lawmakers help bring budget, income tax hike

Illinois state Rep. Steve Andersson, R-Geneva, center, shakes hands with Illinois Speaker of the House Michael Madigan, D-Chicago, right, after the Illinois House voted to override Gov. Rauner's veto and pass a budget for the first time in two years during an overtime session Thursday at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield. Justin L. Fowler /The State Journal-Register via AP

Suburban lawmakers endure wrath to support budget with income tax hike

A divided Illinois House delivered a long-absent budget and a 32 percent income tax increase yesterday with some suburban Republicans risking their seats to rebuff Gov. Bruce Rauner's veto. Republican state Reps. Mike Fortner, David Harris and Steve Andersson pushed Democratic legislation over the top to provide what supporters believe will stabilize a state teetering on the brink of junk bond status. Full story.

Police: Waukegan woman stabbed, killed man in domestic dispute

A Waukegan woman has been charged with second-degree murder after a domestic dispute escalated on the Fourth of July, police say. Waukegan police were called to a home on the 2200 block of Western Avenue at about 9 p.m. Tuesday for a reported stabbing, police said in a statement. Full story.

Antioch man facing weapons, trespassing charges

An Antioch man faces weapons and trespassing charges after police responded to a disturbance early yesterday morning. Officers were called at 4 a.m. to an apartment in the Joanna Court Apartment Complex near Main Street where witnesses told police that a man attempted to break into at least one apartment building. Full story.

Mega Millions sales to resume in Illinois

The Mega Millions game will be sold again by the Illinois Lottery, it said yesterday. "The Illinois Lottery is pleased to announce that sales of Mega Millions have resumed, and players may purchase tickets at any of the Lottery's nearly 8,000 retail partners, via our mobile app, or at IllinoisLottery.com," a statement read. What about Powerball? Full story.

COD unveils memorial to Wheaton soldier at his namesake building

At the end of a long hallway in his namesake building at the College of DuPage, a new memorial to Army Staff Sgt. Robert Miller now humanizes the war hero. Miller's parents came to witness the college officially name the college's Homeland Security Education Center after their son.

Arlington Heights library patron returns album 40 years late, clearing slate

Nearly 40 years have passed since a vinyl record album by experimental musician Harry Partch was "borrowed" from the Arlington Heights Memorial Library. Yesterday, it returned and library officials accepted it with no questions asked. Full story.

Costs decrease for St. Charles District 303 middle school work

St. Charles school officials feared the $50 million they cobbled together to renovate middle schools might not be enough to get the job done. But construction bids that the school board will vote on Monday are so favorable, officials will tack on a few bells and whistles. Full story.

Starting pitching still an issue as Brewers shell Cubs

If Cubs President Theo Epstein was a little testy before yesterday's game, imagine how he felt after the team he presides over fell 11-2 to the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field. The loss dropped the Cubs back under .500 at 42-43, and it put them 4½ games behind the first-place Brewers (48-40) in the National League Central. Full story.