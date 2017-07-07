Ammonia explosion damages walls of Grecian Delight Foods in Elk Grove

An aerial view of the ammonia leak and explosion at Grecian Delight Foods in Elk Grove Village Friday morning. Photo Courtesy of ABC 7 Chicago

An ammonia explosion about 7 a.m. today blew out parts of the north and west outer walls of Grecian Delight Foods in Elk Grove Village, Fire Chief Richard Mikel said.

One employee was taken to Alexian Brothers Medical Center in Elk Grove Village with nonlife-threatening injuries and one hazmat worker was treated by emergency medical services at the scene. The explosion also broke a water main in front of the building, Mikel said.

About 100 employees working in the building at 1201 Tonne Road were relocated to another building nearby owned by the company. Four industrial buildings to the east were evacuated because wind is in that direction.

Tonne Road between Touhy Avenue and Landmeier Road remains closed and firefighters and hazmat personnel continue to work the scene.

The humidity is keeping the vapors down, Mikel said.

"We are trying to get the vapors up into the atmosphere," he said. Several fire departments and seven ambulances were on the scene.

Bob Toon, who lives about a block from the food processing plant, heard the explosion while parked in his driveway. The explosion rattled and shook his vehicle, he said.

"With all those clouds rolling in, I actually thought it was a big thing of thunder," Toon said, referring to a rain squall that swept through the Northwest suburbs about the same time, producing some hail.

Toon has lived in the village for 40 years. He said living near the largest industrial park in North America has its risks but the neighborhood is mostly quiet.

"Just being this close, you never know," Toon said.