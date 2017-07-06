Breaking News Bar
 
Social service grants available from Libertyville Township

Daily Herald report

Not-for-profit social service agencies can obtain applications for funding from Libertyville Township at the township office, 359 Merrill Court, Libertyville, beginning Monday, July 10.

Applications may be picked up in person, or mailed by written request. Any not-for-profit agency that serves Libertyville Township residents may apply for funding for 2017-18.

The deadline is Aug. 15 and no applications can be accepted after that date. Township hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays. Call (847) 816-6800.

