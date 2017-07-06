Police: Waukegan woman stabbed, killed man in domestic dispute

A Waukegan woman has been charged with second-degree murder after a domestic dispute escalated on the Fourth of July, police say.

Waukegan police were called to a home in the 2200 block of Western Avenue at about 9 p.m. Tuesday for a reported stabbing, police said in a statement.

They arrived to find Raymond Parker, 42, unresponsive with multiple stab wounds. Police believe Parker and Tina L. Primm, 39, who also lived in the home, had a physical altercation before the stabbing.

Parker was pronounced dead at the scene. Preliminary autopsy results were consistent with multiple stab wounds. Toxicology results are pending.

Primm appeared in bond court Thursday morning. A judge issued her a $100,000 bond. She's expected in court again at 1:30 p.m. Aug. 3.