Illinois
updated: 7/6/2017 8:56 PM

MegaMillions sales to resume in Illinois

  • Sales of the Mega Millions game will resume in Illinois, the Illinois Lottery said today. But there was not yet word about Powerball.

Daily Herald report

The Mega Millions game will be sold again by the Illinois Lottery, it said Thursday.

"The Illinois Lottery is pleased to announce that sales of Mega Millions have resumed, and players may purchase tickets at any of the Lottery's nearly 8,000 retail partners, via our mobile app, or at IllinoisLottery.com," a statement read.

"We appreciate the loyalty of our players and retail partners as we continue our mission to fund K-12 education."

It did not mention the Powerball game.

Concern over the state's fiscal condition prompted the Multi-State Lottery Association to announce last month that it's dropping Powerball in Illinois, and Mega Millions followed suit. There was no word Thursday from the Multi-State Lottery Association on resuming Powerball in Illinois.

The Illinois Lottery had said it wouldn't be able to pay prizes over $25,000 without a budget by July 1 -- something that happened in 2015 and sparked lawsuits from players who wanted their winnings.

While the money for the winnings is there, Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza wasn't able to write a check without appropriations authority.

• The Chicago Sun-Times contributed to this report.

