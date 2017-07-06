Breaking News Bar
 
Mega Millions, Powerball sales to resume in Illinois

  • Sales of the Mega Millions and Powerball games will resume in Illinois, the Illinois Lottery said Thursday.

    associated press

 
Daily Herald report

The Mega Millions and Powerball games will be sold again by the Illinois Lottery, it said Thursday.

"The Illinois Lottery is pleased to announce that sales of Mega Millions and Powerball have resumed," Illinois Lottery Acting Director Greg Smith said in a statement Thursday night.

Concern over the state's fiscal condition prompted the Multi-State Lottery Association to announce last month that it's dropping Powerball in Illinois, and Mega Millions followed suit.

The Illinois Lottery had said it wouldn't be able to pay prizes over $25,000 without a budget by July 1 -- something that happened in 2015 and sparked lawsuits from players who wanted their winnings.

While the money for the winnings is there, Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza wasn't able to write a check without appropriations authority.

• The Chicago Sun-Times contributed to this report.

