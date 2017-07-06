Lake County man faces life sentence on child molestation charges

hello

A Great Lakes man pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges he molested four children over the course of 16 years.

Robert Unroe, 42, of the 2700 block of Florida Court, could face life in prison if found guilty on seven counts of predatory criminal sexual assault, Lake County Judge Christopher Stride said. Unroe also faces up to 7 years in prison on each of 17 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

He was appointed a public defender and is tentatively scheduled to go to trial Aug. 28.

Unroe was arrested May 31 after one of the children told an adult about the alleged abuse, said Cynthia Vargas, spokeswoman for the Lake County State's Attorney's Office.

The adult reported the accusations to Gurnee police, which then opened an investigation, Vargas said. The investigation led allegations involving other children between 2000 and 2016, she added.

Vargas said the case remains under investigation.

Unroe remains held in Lake County jail on $500,000 bail. His next court date is scheduled for July 26 in front of Judge Mark Levitt.