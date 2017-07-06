Breaking News Bar
 
Transportation
updated: 7/6/2017 3:28 PM

Gas leak closes Roosevelt Road in Lombard

Daily Herald report

Roosevelt Road in Lombard is closed in both directions after contractors ruptured a gas line while working on a water main lining project, officials said Thursday.

The rupture occurred around 11:45 a.m. and the road is expected to be closed through the evening rush hour.

Lombard police and firefighters have secured the area and Nicor crews are working to repair the line.

Officials say the road will remain closed until the line has been fixed and additional repair work will continue once the road reopens.

Traffic is being detoured south to 22nd Street and motorists are being advised to avoid the area. Major traffic delays are expected.

Updates will be posted on the village's website, as well as its Facebook and Twitter pages.

