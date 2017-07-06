Former Woodland playground monitor sentenced for pushing child

hello

A former Woodland Elementary School West playground supervisor convicted in May of misdemeanor battery for pushing a child to the ground has been sentenced to 18 months of intense supervision and community service, officials said.

Peggy Bora, 46, of unincorporated Lake County near Gurnee, was sentenced to supervision with special conditions as monitored by the probation department during a sentencing hearing Wednesday afternoon.

She was also sentenced to 100 hours of community service, is not allowed to consume drugs or alcohol, and is required to attend any special programs as deemed appropriate by probation services, court records show.

Bora was listed as a playground supervisor at the school on Gages Lake Road in unincorporated Lake County when she was accused of pushing the second-grader to the ground April 4, 2016.

Bora pushed the pupil twice, including once pushing the student's head into the ground, and caused an unspecified injury, according to police. Woodland officials said Bora was removed from the building after the attack and placed on leave. The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services also was notified of the accusations against Bora.

Criminal charges were filed against Bora on April 21, and Woodland Elementary District 50 board members fired her during a meeting April 26, 2016.

Her trial was May 16, and she was found not guilty of two felony counts of aggravated battery in a public place. Two counts of aggravated battery were dropped by prosecutors before the trial started.