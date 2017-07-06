Breaking News Bar
 
Feder: Univision didn't win 10 p.m. ratings after all

On second thought, cancel the fiesta: Univision Chicago acknowledged Thursday that WGBO-Channel 66's Noticias Univision Chicago was not the top-rated 10 p.m. newscast in June, contrary to the station's declaration of victory reported here Wednesday. Read the full report on robertfeder.com.

