On second thought, cancel the fiesta: Univision Chicago acknowledged Thursday that WGBO-Channel 66's Noticias Univision Chicago was not the top-rated 10 p.m. newscast in June, contrary to the station's declaration of victory reported here Wednesday. Read the full report on robertfeder.com.
updated: 7/6/2017 2:18 PM
Feder: Univision didn't win 10 p.m. ratings after all
