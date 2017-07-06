Elgin woman charged with cutting boyfriend with knife

An Elgin woman who authorities say sliced a man's arm with a knife following an argument was ordered held on $75,000 bail Thursday.

Sabrina Bailey, 50, was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, a class 3 felony punishable by up to five years in prison.

According to prosecutors, Bailey and the man, who were dating, argued throughout the day Wednesday. As the man began moving out, Bailey retrieved a knife which she kept in her bedroom for protection, said Cook County assistant state's attorney Jennifer Gates.

She swung at the man in retaliation for names he called her, Gates said. She sliced his left arm leaving a wound that required eight or nine stitches, Gates said.

Bailey has three misdemeanor convictions from 1987, 1990 and 1992 for battery, resisting a peace officer and theft, Gates said.

She next appears in court on July 28.