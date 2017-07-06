Dawn Patrol: 2 suburban Republicans say they'll still back tax hike

Illinois State Rep. David Harris, R-Arlington Heights, yells during his speech in the overtime session at the state Capitol on Sunday in Springfield. Justin L. Fowler/The State Journal-Register via AP

Two key House Republicans still support income-tax increase

Rep. David Harris of Arlington Heights and Rep. Steven Andersson of Geneva were among 15 Republicans who bucked Gov. Bruce Rauner and helped provide a veto-proof majority for a 32 percent income tax increase designed to dig Illinois out of the nation's longest budget crisis since at least the Great Depression -- and they say they still support the proposal. The House is expected to vote to override Rauner's veto this afternoon, while the Senate voted Tuesday to override it. Full story.

What would a state income tax hike cost you?

We asked SLHeeley Tax Preparation Services in Naperville, and Liberty Tax Service, which has dozens of suburban offices, to help estimate what the proposed personal income tax increase would cost Illinois residents. It depends on exemptions, type of income and other factors. Full story.

Driver seriously injured in I-88 crash that caused delays

An unidentified 50-year-old woman is being treated for serious injuries at Naperville's Edward Hospital after a multicar crash on the Reagan Memorial Tollway that closed westbound lanes for several hours Wednesday evening. Full story.

Equine community coming together after 18 horses die in barn fire

Horse owners are in mourning or seeking new homes for their animals after a barn fire early Wednesday morning near Plainfield killed 18 horses and injured two people who were trying to save them. Full story.

Costs for CLC students up for fourth straight year

Expecting to get less funding from the state and slightly fewer students, College of Lake County trustees approved a $102.5 million budget last week that will increase tuition and student fees 2.2 percent. Full story.

Murray brothers confirm 'Caddyshack' bar coming to Rosemont

Gophers beware: Bill Murray and his brothers plan to open their "Caddyshack"-inspired bar/restaurant this December in Rosemont, officials confirmed yesterday. Full story.

Illinois officials undecided on Trump's request for voter information

An Illinois State Board of Elections spokesman says the board will decide next month whether to provide some information about voters to President Donald Trump's voting commission. Meanwhile, Cook County Clerk David Orr called the president's commission "inauthentic" and recommended state authorities not comply with the voting commission's request. Full story.

Why Blackhawks are confident Sharp can help them next season

Some might see bringing Patrick Sharp back to the Blackhawks as a risky move. After all, the 35-year-old winger -- who signed a one-year deal to return to Chicago on Saturday -- might not be the same player he was in 2010, 2013 or even 2015 when he helped lead the Hawks to the NHL mountaintop. Full story.