Damages top $500,000 in Plainfield stable fire

hello

Fire investigators continued searching for clues Thursday into what sparked a barn fire early Wednesday morning in Plainfield that killed 18 horses and injured two people trying to rescue the animals.

Workers, meanwhile, were using a front-end loader to remove the horses killed in the blaze.

Plainfield Fire Marshal Mary Kay Ludemann said the fire did an estimated $300,000 damage to the barn at Del Real Stables near the intersection of Wheeler and Ridge roads.

"While it is difficult to estimate the total loss for the horses because of the emotional toll, the horses that perished are valued between $8,000 and $40,000 each for a total horse value loss of $240,000," she said.

The fire erupted just after 1 a.m. Wednesday in or near the barn.

Twelve horses survived the blaze and three of them were taken to a veterinary hospital. The remaining nine are under observation in case they develop fire-related symptoms.

A woman at the scene Thursday identified herself as Tammy and said she was Del Real's barn manager and a family friend. She said they, too, are searching for answers.

"Everything is still under investigation. We know nothing. We have no information," she said. "All we know is the horses have to be moved today and nothing can be touched after that."