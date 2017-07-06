Breaking News Bar
 
posted: 7/6/2017 5:21 AM

Car wash likely to open on ex-Ritzy's property in Rolling Meadows

  A plan calls for the shuttered Ritzy's Cafe and Backerei at 2765 Algonquin Road in Rolling Meadows to be knocked down and replaced with a Fuller's Carwash.

      A plan calls for the shuttered Ritzy's Cafe and Backerei at 2765 Algonquin Road in Rolling Meadows to be knocked down and replaced with a Fuller's Carwash.
Plans unveiled Wednesday propose knocking down the shuttered Ritzy's Cafe and Backerei on Algonquin Road in Rolling Meadows and replacing it with a Fuller's Carwash.

The city's planning and zoning commission -- meeting for the first time Wednesday night after the merger of two formerly separate panels -- recommended unanimous approval of a special use to allow the car wash and outdoor vacuums at 2765 Algonquin Road.

The city council will take up the matter July 25.

Ritzy's closed in April 2014 after 30 years in business, and the building has sat vacant since then.

Plans call for the building to be demolished and new asphalt added, before the car wash bay is constructed and vacuums installed.

The car wash will be an automatic express-style wash facility, though employees will not do additional detailing work at this location, according to Christian Kalischefski of Corporate Design and Development Group, the project manager.

As many as three employees will be there at any one time, directing cars onto the conveyor and cleaning up around the site, he said.

Commission members agreed with the city engineer's recommendation to limit left turns from the car wash onto Algonquin Road during the morning and afternoon rush hours -- from 6 to 9 a.m. and from 3 to 6 p.m.

"It's a flashing red light for me," Commissioner Tom Rataiczyk said. "Trying to make a left turn onto Algonquin during peak hours seems like a daunting task."

Because of its location in front of Salt Creek, the car wash also will be required to install two areas of underground stormwater detention.

