Antioch man facing weapons, trespassing charges

hello

An Antioch man faces weapons and trespassing charges after police responded to a disturbance early Thursday morning.

Officers were called at 4 a.m. to an apartment in the Joanna Court Apartment Complex near Main Street where witnesses told police that a man attempted to break into at least one apartment building.

Police later identified Kevin J. Herl, 24, of the 700 block of Cunningham Drive, as the suspect. Police later learned he was in possession of a gun and found it in the parking lot with a magazine loaded with several rounds of ammunition.

Herl is charged with: aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, no concealed carry permit; aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, no FOID card; and criminal trespass to a residence.

Herl remains in jail on a $25,000 bond.