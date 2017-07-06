Breaking News Bar
 
Crime
updated: 7/6/2017 6:45 PM

Antioch man facing weapons, trespassing charges

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Sara Hooker
 
 

An Antioch man faces weapons and trespassing charges after police responded to a disturbance early Thursday morning.

Officers were called at 4 a.m. to an apartment in the Joanna Court Apartment Complex near Main Street where witnesses told police that a man attempted to break into at least one apartment building.

Police later identified Kevin J. Herl, 24, of the 700 block of Cunningham Drive, as the suspect. Police later learned he was in possession of a gun and found it in the parking lot with a magazine loaded with several rounds of ammunition.

Herl is charged with: aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, no concealed carry permit; aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, no FOID card; and criminal trespass to a residence.

Herl remains in jail on a $25,000 bond.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account