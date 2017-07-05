Report: 18 horses die in Plainfield barn fire

Eighteen horses died early Wednesday after a barn fire at the Del Real Stables in Plainfield. The barn was destroyed. Courtesy of ABC 7

Eighteen horses died early Wednesday after a barn fire in Plainfield, ABC 7 is reporting.

Firefighters called to Del Real Stables in the 1100 block of Wheeler Road about 1:15 a.m. found the west side of the barn fully engulfed in flames, Plainfield Deputy Fire Chief Jon Stratton said. The fire spread before firefighters could control it, he said.

Thirty horses were in the barn when the blaze started. Two horse owners also suffered minor injuries.

Crews were still at the scene seven hours after the fire began. The barn was destroyed.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.