Illinois House delays budget override action

hello

Senate Minority Leader Bill Brady, a Bloomington Republican, right, listens to the brief debate on a package of budget bills passed by the Senate on Tuesday at the Capitol in Springfield. Associated Press

Senate President John Cullerton, a Chicago Democrat, second from left, speaks with Senate Minority Leader Bill Brady, a Bloomington Republican, on Tuesday on the Senate floor at the Capitol in Springfield.

Sen. Dale Righter, a Mattoon Republican, right, talks with Sen. Michael Connelly, a Naperville Republican, Tuesday on the Senate floor at the Capitol in Springfield. Associated Press

House Speaker Michael Madigan, a Chicago Democrat, left, and Senate President John Cullerton, a Chicago Democrat, talk on the Senate floor Tuesday at the Capitol in Springfield. Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD -- The Illinois House has adjourned and scheduled a Thursday session which could feature votes to override a budget-deal veto.

The fate of the nation's longest-running state budget crisis since at least the Great Depression rests with the House, which lacked a quorum for action Wednesday.

Gov. Bruce Rauner on Tuesday vetoed a package of legislation that raised the income tax by $5 billion to finance a $36 billion spending plan, which would be Illinois' first budget since 2015.

The Senate swiftly voted to override the vetoes Wednesday and sent them to the House.

Only 59 of the chamber's 118 members answered the roll call Wednesday. Deputy Democratic Leader Arthur Turner of Chicago was in the chair. He adjourned the House until 1:30 p.m. Thursday.