Even after holiday, still a fine time to take a break in Round Lake Beach

hello

Article to: (required) Article from: (required) Add a message (optional)

The Midweek Break on the Lake was back Wednesday at the Round Lake Beach Cultural and Civic Center.

People listened to music and heard readings from author Elizabeth Harmon and storyteller Annamarie Platt-Miller.

Music acts included Travis Ritchie Trio, Here for the Summer and the Gardiner Jazz Combo.

The free event takes place on the first Wednesday of every month. Future events will be Aug. 2, Sept. 6 and Oct. 4.

For more information, go to www.rlbciviccenter.com.