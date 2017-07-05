Dogs, cat rescued from Hanover Park fire

Four dogs and a cat were rescued from a house fire on the 1600 block of Sycamore Avenue in Hanover Park Wednesday afternoon, though three other cats could not be immediately accounted for.

No people were home and no one was injured during the fire that significantly damaged the single-family home at about 12:30 p.m.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation and a damage estimate has not yet been made. The fire was on both the first and second floors of the house when firefighters arrived, officials said.