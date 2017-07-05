Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 7/5/2017 4:34 PM

Dogs, cat rescued from Hanover Park fire

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Daily Herald report

Four dogs and a cat were rescued from a house fire on the 1600 block of Sycamore Avenue in Hanover Park Wednesday afternoon, though three other cats could not be immediately accounted for.

No people were home and no one was injured during the fire that significantly damaged the single-family home at about 12:30 p.m.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation and a damage estimate has not yet been made. The fire was on both the first and second floors of the house when firefighters arrived, officials said.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account