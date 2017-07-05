District 300 seeks school supplies for students in need

Donations collected during last year's Community Unit District 300 "Stuff the Bus" event benefiting students in need. Courtesy of Community Unit District 300

Golfview Elementary Principal Lindsay Sharp helps a student fill a backpack with school supplies during last year's "Stuff the Bus" event. Courtesy of Community Unit District 300

Community Unit District 300 is seeking donations for its annual "Stuff the Bus" school supply drive benefiting students in need.

Donations will be accepted from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 15 at Walmart, 1410 S. Randall Road, Algonquin. A District 300 school bus will be stationed at the store's front entrance collecting school supplies to support homeless students and students eligible for free and reduced lunch who will attend district schools in the fall.

Supplies sought include folders, notebooks, loose leaf paper, pencils, pens, scissors, glue sticks, rulers, crayons, color pencils, markers, index cards, Post-it notes, highlighters and gender neutral backpacks. Donations will be organized by district staff members, placed inside individual backpacks and distributed to students.

Community members unable to attend the event can drop off donations at the District 300 Central Office front desk, 2550 Harnish Drive, Algonquin, between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. weekdays, or mail a check made out to "CUSD 300" to Education Services, District 300 Central Office, 2550 Harnish Drive, Algonquin, 60102. Mention "Stuff the Bus" in the check's memo line.