Carpentersville man charged with sexually abusing teen

A 28-year-old Carpentersville man was being held on $270,000 bail after being charged with sexually abusing a girl younger than 17.

Heriberto Landa-Gomez, of the 0-99 block of Almeda Court, also is charged with felony cocaine possession, according to Kane County court records.

Landa-Gomez was arrested in late June on 11 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse; he is accused of having sex last year with a girl between 13 and 17 from September to December, according to court records.

Carpentersville Police Chief Michael Kilbourne said a search warrant was executed at Landa-Gomez' home June 21 and that resulted in the charge he possessed less than 15 grams of cocaine.

Kilbourne deferred inquiries about the sexual abuse charges to the Kane County Child Advocacy Center, which investigates crimes against children on behalf of the state's attorney's office.

The CAC does not comment on pending cases.

Kilbourne said the search warrant was unrelated to the sexual abuse charges.

Each of the sex charges has a punishment ranging from three to seven years in prison, along with registration as a sex offender.

The cocaine charge carries a punishment ranging from probation to up to three years in prison.

Landa-Gomez is next due in court July 28.