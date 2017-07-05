Breaking News Bar
 
Kane County
updated: 7/5/2017 12:43 PM

Carpentersville man charged with sexually abusing teen

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Heriberto Landa-Gomez was being held on $270,000 bail at the Kane County jail.

    Heriberto Landa-Gomez was being held on $270,000 bail at the Kane County jail.

 
Harry Hitzeman
 
 

A 28-year-old Carpentersville man was being held on $270,000 bail after being charged with sexually abusing a girl younger than 17.

Heriberto Landa-Gomez, of the 0-99 block of Almeda Court, also is charged with felony cocaine possession, according to Kane County court records.

Landa-Gomez was arrested in late June on 11 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse; he is accused of having sex last year with a girl between 13 and 17 from September to December, according to court records.

Carpentersville Police Chief Michael Kilbourne said a search warrant was executed at Landa-Gomez' home June 21 and that resulted in the charge he possessed less than 15 grams of cocaine.

Kilbourne deferred inquiries about the sexual abuse charges to the Kane County Child Advocacy Center, which investigates crimes against children on behalf of the state's attorney's office.

The CAC does not comment on pending cases.

Kilbourne said the search warrant was unrelated to the sexual abuse charges.

Each of the sex charges has a punishment ranging from three to seven years in prison, along with registration as a sex offender.

The cocaine charge carries a punishment ranging from probation to up to three years in prison.

Landa-Gomez is next due in court July 28.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account