2 westbound I-88 lanes closed at Route 59, one driver seriously injured

Two left westbound lanes of the Reagan Memorial Tollway (I-88) are closed at Route 59 because of a mutli-vehicle crash. The two right lanes have recently reopened.

According to the Illinois State Police, one driver was taken to Edward Hospital in Naperville with serious injuries.

The crash was first reported via automatic tweet at about 5 p.m. Traffic is still backed up on I-88 and also the southbound I-355 tollway nearby.