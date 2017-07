Sidewalks, parking lots to be upgraded at Harper College

hello

Work begins this month on parking lot paving and sidewalk maintenance on Harper College's Palatine campus.

The community college will spend $527,716 for crack filling, striping and minor repairs in all lots, and maintenance and replacement of sidewalks that were damaged during the winter.

The college's board of trustees voted June 21 to award construction contracts to Chadwick Contracting Company of Lake in the Hills. The work is expected to be complete by September.