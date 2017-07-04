Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 7/4/2017 1:05 PM

Rollover crash injures two in South Barrington

A rollover crash in South Barrington sent two people to the hospital early Tuesday morning, authorities said.

The Barrington Countryside Fire Protection District responded to the crash about 1:15 a.m. at New Sutton and Penny roads, where they found one vehicle on its side and another on the road's shoulder.

Firefighters extricated two people who were trapped in their vehicles and took them to area hospitals, authorities said in a news release.

The district did not immediately release details about the victims' injuries or identities. South Barrington police did not immediately return a call seeking comment.

Responders from the Palatine Rural and Cary fire protection districts assisted at the scene.

