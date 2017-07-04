Oakton to host visit day at Des Plaines campus

hello

Oakton Community College will host a campus visit day beginning at 6 p.m. Monday.

Prospective students will be able to tour the Des Plaines campus and learn about the school's educational options, career programs, services and student clubs. Admissions and financial aid representatives will available.

The college has 80 areas of study for associate degrees, including health, science, technology, business and liberal arts.

To reserve a spot, register online at www.oakton.edu/visit or call (847) 635-1835 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Thursday. Ask for Student Recruitment and Outreach when calling to schedule an individual visit.