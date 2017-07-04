Images: Independence Day in the Suburbs

See moments from Independence Day in Arlington Heights, Sleepy Hollow, Hoffman Estates, Mount Prospect, Elgin, Lake Zurich, Antioch, Glen Ellyn and Wheaton.
Members of the Sleepy Hollow Cub Scout Pack 88 Timmy Pribel, left, and Ian Bury, center, get hit with a water balloon during a battle between paradegoers and the scouts during Tuesday's Bill Ritchie Memorial Parade in Sleepy Hollow.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Five-year-old Emmaline Brady of Grayslake wave at the parade as it travels along Main Street during the Antioch Fourth of July parade on Tuesday. This year's theme was 125 Years of Incorporation.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Antioch resident Mike Stefani waves to the crowd as he travels along Main Street during the Antioch Fourth of July parade on Tuesday. This year's theme was 125 Years of Incorporation.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Six-year-old Elliana Lennon dresses for the holiday as she watches the parade along Main Street during the Antioch Fourth of July parade on Tuesday. This year's theme was 125 Years of Incorporation.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Four-year-old Wesley Duncan rides on the American Stars of Dance float as it travels along Main Street during the Antioch Fourth of July parade on Tuesday. This year's theme was 125 Years of Incorporation.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Jr. Miss Winthrop Harbor Moira Cook, 10, poses on the Queens float during the Antioch Fourth of July parade on Tuesday. This year's theme was 125 Years of Incorporation.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
The 4th of July parade makes its way up Main Street in Glen Ellyn on Tuesday.
Bev Horne | Staff Photographer
Catherine Finnane, 7, left, visiting from Missouri, poses with friend McKenna McBeth, 6, right, of Wheaton as they wait for the 4th of July parade in Glen Ellyn on Tuesday.
Bev Horne | Staff Photographer
Boyd Johnston, 3, left, and his brother Brendan, 8, wait for the 4th of July parade in Glen Ellyn on Tuesday.
Bev Horne | Staff Photographer
The 4th of July parade in Glen Ellyn on Tuesday.
Bev Horne | Staff Photographer
Cooper Holland, 4, of Glen Ellyn, is decked out on his bike as he takes part in the 4th of July parade in Glen Ellyn on Tuesday. Cooper was riding with the First Congregational Church of Glen Ellyn.
Bev Horne | Staff Photographer
Vanessa and Derek Devereaux, 4, of Park Ridge and the Double Take Twin Club race their mini Corvettes during the Mount Prospect Centennial Fourth of July Parade Tuesday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Santiago Arroyo, 6, of Mount Prospect watches the Mount Prospect Centennial Fourth of July Parade Tuesday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
The Prospect High School Marching Band passes during the Mount Prospect Centennial Fourth of July Parade Tuesday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
The "Blues Brothers" wave to the crowd during the Mount Prospect Centennial Fourth of July Parade Tuesday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Giovanna Biasi, 5, of Mount Prospect, left, and Sophia Gidel, 7, of Pittsburgh, whose grandparents reside in Mount Prospect, look for candy during the Mount Prospect Centennial Fourth of July Parade Tuesday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
C.J. Wyllys, 6, of Wheaton, shows his excitement as he sees the start of the 4th of July parade in Wheaton on Tuesday.
Bev Horne | Staff Photographer
A float for Carlson Glass makes its way down Main Street for the 4th of July parade in Wheaton on Tuesday.
Bev Horne | Staff Photographer
Anthony Smith, 14, carries a flag in the 4th of July parade in Wheaton on Tuesday.
Bev Horne | Staff Photographer
Giovanni DeChiara, 11 months, gets a snooze in before the 4th of July parade in Wheaton on Tuesday.
Bev Horne | Staff Photographer
The 4th of July parade in Wheaton on Tuesday.
Bev Horne | Staff Photographer
Laura Savage, right, and Adam Michaels of Cowboy Jukebox perform during the Lake Zurich Fourth of July celebration at Paulus Park on Tuesday. The festival featured Taste of the Summer, kids games, inflatables and carnival rides, and entertainment by Cowboy Jukebox.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Lake Zurich residents Bill Kuhlin, left, and Michael Kozar of VFW Post 11020 enjoy a picnic during the Lake Zurich Fourth of July celebration at Paulus Park on Tuesday. The festival featured Taste of the Summer, kids games, inflatables and carnival rides, and entertainment by Cowboy Jukebox.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Ten-month-old Alondra Lopez looks at the goats at the petting zoo during the Lake Zurich Fourth of July celebration at Paulus Park on Tuesday. The festival featured Taste of the Summer, kids games, inflatables and carnival rides, and entertainment by Cowboy Jukebox.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Chris Roszak dances with Meghan Dusanek of Lake Zurich to the music of Jukebox Cowboy during the Lake Zurich Fourth of July celebration at Paulus Park on Tuesday. The festival featured Taste of the Summer, kids games, inflatables and carnival rides, and entertainment by Cowboy Jukebox.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Lake Zurich resident Dan Basgall dances with his nine-month-old grandson, Grant, during the Lake Zurich Fourth of July celebration at Paulus Park on Tuesday. The festival featured Taste of the Summer, kids games, inflatables and carnival rides, and entertainment by Cowboy Jukebox.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Chicago stilt walker Richie Schiraldi relaxes on his car before participating in Tuesday's Fourth of July parade in Elgin.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Prehistoric Creatures was the theme of Tuesday's Elgin Fourth of July parade and this beast, with the Elgin Summer Theatre group, drew a hug from Elgin resident Hannah Erickson.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
E.J. Almanza, 3, of Elgin is all decked out for Independence Day along with his sister, Joslyn Almanza, 7, during Tuesday's Elgin Fourth of July parade along Douglas Avenue.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Members of the Gail Borden Public Library drill team show off their skills during Tuesday's Fourth of July parade in Elgin.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Kids scramble for candy Tuesday during the Elgin Fourth of July parade along Douglas Avenue.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Mikaila Conforti was part of the winning tractor entry Tuesday at the Bill Ritchie Memorial Parade Tuesday in Sleepy Hollow.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Kids participated in Tuesday's Bill Ritchie Memorial Parade in Sleepy Hollow including from left, Jenavieve Grefsheim, 3, Mikey Grefsheim, 7, Addison Cody, 3, and Kyle Cody, 6, all from Carpentersville.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Members of the Special Olympics float get into a water battle with paradegoers Tuesday during the Bill Ritchie Memorial Parade in Sleepy Hollow.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Carol Lussky of unincorporated Elgin takes her pet potbelly pig Spam for a walk through the car show at Sleepy Hollow's Fourth of July festival in Sabatino Park Tuesday.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Patricia Duke, 8, of Chicago, whose grandmother, Patricia Mc Laughlin, lives in Hoffman Estates, is ready to participate in the bike and trike portion of the Hoffman Estates Fourth of July parade Tuesday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Eleanor Cerne, 6, of Schaumburg, watches the Hoffman Estates Fourth of July parade Tuesday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Children line the curb as they watch the Hoffman Estates Fourth of July parade Tuesday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Patriotic cowboy boots are worn by Sean Cronin of Elgin during the Hoffman Estates Fourth of July parade Tuesday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Debra Baize of Hoffman Estates, who suffered a life-threatening compound open fracture at her home two weeks ago, watches the Hoffman Estates Fourth of July parade from her driveway Tuesday. She credits her U.S. Postal carrier, who arrived at her home just after the accident, with saving her life.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Summer Straus, 6, of Wheeling awaits the start of the Arlington Heights Fourth of July parade Tuesday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Members of the St. Viator class 3A state championship baseball team ride in the back of a pickup during the Arlington Heights Fourth of July parade Tuesday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Mario Contreras of Medieval Times hands a rose to Olivia Hough, 8, of Arlington Heights during the Arlington Heights Fourth of July parade Tuesday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
A group of young women watches the Arlington Heights Fourth of July parade from a porch roof along Dunton Ave. Tuesday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
The Rolling Meadows High School flag team marches with the band during the Arlington Heights Fourth of July parade Tuesday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer