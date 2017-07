Fox Lake to host "Movie by the Lake" July 15

hello

Article to: (required) Article from: (required) Add a message (optional)

Fox Lake will host "Movie by the Lake" on July 15, at Lakefront Park, 71 Nippersink Boulevard in Fox Lake.

The free event starts at dusk. Refreshments and snacks will be on sale.

For more information, visit the Fox Lake website at www.foxlake.org, or call the village at (847) 587-3944.