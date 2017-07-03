Six hurt in Vernon Hills crash

Six people were injured in a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Vernon Hills.

The accident occurred about 2:45 p.m. on Milwaukee Avenue north of Route 60. A Honda CR-V turning from northbound Milwaukee Avenue into the Hawthorn Mall was struck by a Toyota Highlander headed south, Vernon Hills police said.

The CR-V rolled over several times but landed on its wheels, authorities said. Both drivers and all of the passengers -- one of whom needed to be extricated -- were wearing seat belts, according to the Countryside Fire Protection District.

All six were taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville. None of the injuries were life-threatening, police said.

The Highlander driver was ticketed for disobeying a traffic control device, police said.