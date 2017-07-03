Sidewalk Sale Fun Days begin Thursday in Barrington

Barrington's Sidewalk Sale Fun Days shopping extravaganza will begin Thursday.

Running through Saturday, July 8, Barrington's downtown merchants will have their wares available for the tweaked Sidewalk Sale Fun Days.

Officials said the dates were moved up from late July to take advantage of previously planned village activities attracting visitors to the area. Stores will have sidewalk displays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

Several crafters and vendors have been invited to participate and will have tents in the Jewel-Osco parking lot and the gazebo area, both off Main Street in the village's downtown.