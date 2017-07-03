Breaking News Bar
 
Schneider hosts small business forum Thursday in Waukegan

Daily Herald report

U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider of Deerfield will team with U.S. Rep. Nydia Velazquez of New York to host a forum about small businesses Thursday.

The forum, aimed at small business owners or prospective entrepreneurs, will run from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at the College of Lake County's Lakeshore Campus, 33 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. A small business resource fair will follow until 4 p.m. at the same location.

The events are free and open to the public. To RSVP, go to eventbrite.com/e/congressman-brad-schneider-hosts-a-small-business-forum-resource-fair-tickets-35547020094. For more information, call (847) 383-4870.

