Schneider hosts small business forum Thursday in Waukegan

U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider of Deerfield will team with U.S. Rep. Nydia Velazquez of New York to host a forum about small businesses Thursday.

The forum, aimed at small business owners or prospective entrepreneurs, will run from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at the College of Lake County's Lakeshore Campus, 33 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. A small business resource fair will follow until 4 p.m. at the same location.

The events are free and open to the public. To RSVP, go to eventbrite.com/e/congressman-brad-schneider-hosts-a-small-business-forum-resource-fair-tickets-35547020094. For more information, call (847) 383-4870.