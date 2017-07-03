Rolling Meadows aldermen want higher salary for business advocate

Rolling Meadows aldermen want someone who can "hit the ground running" to attract businesses to town -- and they're willing to pay a little more to get the right person.

Since mid-June, the city has been advertising for its new "business advocate" position with a starting salary of $52,939, but several aldermen have said that's too low.

"I think we want to get a person with some experience behind them," Alderman Mike Cannon said. "I don't think we want to get a twenty-something in here who may be a very smart person, but doesn't really have a lot of worldly experience. When we're talking about someone dealing with CEOs or CFOs for medium and bigger companies, I think we really need someone who can talk on their level."

Aldermen agreed to increase the salary for the job -- originally in the range of $52,000 to $75,000 -- to now a range of $61,000 to more than $100,000.

Increasing economic development has been a top priority for new Mayor Len Prejna and other city leaders, who decided to create the new business advocate position in the midst of a reorganization of the old community development department.

Officials decided not to hire a new department director after inking a retirement agreement with Valerie Dehner in May, while the eight remaining employees in the department were assigned to a division under the public works department.

The new business advocate is meant to be a liaison between the city and commercial property owners, business owners, business prospects and residents, city officials say, and will report to City Manager Barry Krumstok.

Krumstok said while the position has been advertised with a lower starting salary, a candidate could be hired at a higher salary depending on experience level.

The application deadline is July 21.