McHenry-area man hit, killed by car while in wheelchair identified

hello

Article to: (required) Article from: (required) Add a message (optional)

The identity of a McHenry-area man who was fatally struck by a car while in a motorized wheelchair was released Monday.

William Roy Schmidt, 62, was killed Saturday afternoon while on the 700 block of Ringwood Road in the Pistakee Highlands neighborhood of McHenry Township.

Schmidt was hit about 1:30 p.m. by an eastbound 2016 Subaru Forester, McHenry County sheriff's police said. He was pronounced dead at Centegra Hospital-McHenry.

Schmidt suffered fatal injuries to his chest and extremities, an autopsy revealed.

The 65-year-old driver of the Subaru was treated at Centegra Hospital-McHenry for minor injuries. He hasn't been charged.

Sheriff's police and the coroner's office are investigating.