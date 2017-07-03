Breaking News Bar
 
Politics
updated: 7/3/2017 12:23 PM

Lawmakers return to Capitol after voting to raise taxes

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Illinois speaker of the House Michael Madigan, a Chicago Democrat, looks up toward the video boards Sunday during the overtime session at the state Capitol in Springfield. The Illinois House has approved an income tax increase as part of a plan to end the nation's longest budget standoff.

    Illinois speaker of the House Michael Madigan, a Chicago Democrat, looks up toward the video boards Sunday during the overtime session at the state Capitol in Springfield. The Illinois House has approved an income tax increase as part of a plan to end the nation's longest budget standoff.
    Associated Press

  • Illinois speaker of the House Michael Madigan, a Chicago Democrat, listens Sunday during the overtime session at the state Capitol.

    Illinois speaker of the House Michael Madigan, a Chicago Democrat, listens Sunday during the overtime session at the state Capitol.
    Associated Press

 
By JOHN O’CONNOR
AP Political Writer
Associated Press
 
 

SPRINGFIELD -- Illinois' financial outlook received a boost from a credit-rating house Monday after a dramatic vote to raise the income tax rate by 32 percent.

Fitch Ratings issued a statement noting "concrete progress on reaching an agreement to break the two-yearlong budget impasse" after the House vote Sunday night. Fitch's announcement came despite a promise from Gov. Bruce Rauner to veto the House measure. It was approved 72-45, receiving one more vote than necessary to override a veto.

Illinois has been without an annual budget for two years, the longest of any state in at least 80 years. The state is carrying a $6.2 billion annual deficit and $14.7 billion in overdue bills. The state has crept along on spending ordered by courts, but a federal judge last week ordered that the state pay nearly $300 million more a month to managed-care Medicaid billers.

The House also approved a $36 billion spending bill. Both measures move to the Senate for concurrence. But it was unclear whether the Senate had the three-fifths majority necessary Monday to send them to the governor. Legislative leaders are scheduled to meet again this afternoon to continue budget talks.

The other two major investment houses, Moody's Investors Service and Standard & Poor's, were closed Monday for the Independence Day holiday. All three houses have threatened to downgrade Illinois to "junk" status without swift action on a budget, a move that would signal to investors that buying Illinois debt would be speculative.

Fitch rated Illinois' creditworthiness as "BBB" in February. There is one more level, "BBB-minus," before falling into "junk" status.

The tax bill approved Sunday would increase the personal income tax rate from 3.75 percent to 4.95 percent. Corporations would pay 7 percent instead of 5.25 percent.

"Temporary or partial measures, or a failure to enact a budget within the context of this session, would result in a downgrade," the Fitch statement warned. With the order on Medicaid vendors and other legal challengers to the state's bill-paying decisions, Fitch said, "The state risks losing full control of its budgetary decisions, which would be inconsistent with the current rating."

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account