Hebron man killed in McHenry County motorcycle crash

A Hebron man died Sunday night in a motorcycle crash near Woodstock, authorities said.

Anthony R. Para, 26, was killed about 11:30 p.m. while riding on the 2200 block of Lamb Road. Para's motorcycle went off the roadway, hit rocks and a mailbox pole, according to a news release from the McHenry County coroner's office.

Para, who was thrown from the motorcycle onto a grassy lawn, suffered fatal head and spinal injuries, an autopsy revealed.

The McHenry County sheriff's office and coroner's office are investigating.