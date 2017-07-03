Breaking News Bar
 
McHenry County
updated: 7/3/2017 7:19 PM

Hebron man killed in McHenry County motorcycle crash

Russell Lissau
 
 

A Hebron man died Sunday night in a motorcycle crash near Woodstock, authorities said.

Anthony R. Para, 26, was killed about 11:30 p.m. while riding on the 2200 block of Lamb Road. Para's motorcycle went off the roadway, hit rocks and a mailbox pole, according to a news release from the McHenry County coroner's office.

Para, who was thrown from the motorcycle onto a grassy lawn, suffered fatal head and spinal injuries, an autopsy revealed.

The McHenry County sheriff's office and coroner's office are investigating.

