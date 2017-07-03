Health officials say be wary of West Nile virus

The Lake County Health Department and Community Health Center is reminding residents to "Fight the Bite" and protect themselves and their families from West Nile virus, an illness spread by mosquitoes.

"Mosquitoes in Illinois are beginning to test positive for West Nile virus," Mark Pfister, the health department's executive director, said in a news release. "We encourage you to stay active outdoors this summer, but take precautions to protect yourself and your family from mosquitoes."

To help prevent mosquitoes from breeding around your home and business and to protect yourself from bites, officials say residents should drain standing water from items around your home, yard, and business; use an insect repellent containing DEET when outdoors and reapply according to directions; and wear long sleeves, pants, and closed toe shoes when outdoors to cover your skin.

Since 2002, there have been 58 confirmed human cases of West Nile virus in Lake County, as well as two confirmed deaths.